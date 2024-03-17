A HOME in York described as one of the city's "finest" modern homes has been listed on sale for £2 million.
Zero House, in Greencliffe Drive, near Clifton Green, is being marketed by Prime Residential.
The five bedroom, four bathroom detached property is described as a "dramatic" contemporary home. The 3,200 square feet home was designed by the architects Bramhall Blenkharn and finished in 2008.
Director of Prime Residential, Louise Hirst, said: "Zero House is one of York’s finest contemporary homes providing exceptionally well-appointed accommodation and enormous style.
"It is rare to get a detached house of this size and quality so conveniently placed close to the city and excellent schools."
The current asking price sits at exactly £2 million.
