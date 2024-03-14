Kevin Hagan, of Clifton, York, worked for First York and colleagues will travel to his funeral tomorrow (Friday) on a company bus with a special message in the destination screen that will read: "Kevin Hagan – Forever Our Friend".

First York staff will form a guard of honour at York Crematorium ahead of Kevin's funeral which will take place at 1pm.

The company also plans to dedicate a bus to Kevin in his memory.

Kevin's sister Gillian Whitehead said the tribute from Kevin's colleagues meant a lot to the family.

She told The Press: "It's really nice. He would love it." She added: "They have been really great - they all love him."

Kevin Hagan on holiday. Kevin, a popular York bus driver, has died aged 52. Image supplied (Image: Supplied)

She said Kevin, who had cancer, died after a short illness. He helped plan his funeral, picking the songs to be played during the ceremony, which will be led by York celebrant Fiona Brown.

Gillian said: "He wanted I Am What I Am by Shirley Bassey and My Way by Frank Sinatra - he had both these song titles tattooed on the inside of his arms so it is really poignant having those songs.

"He also loved Westlife so we are having Flying Without Wings."

She said Kevin - who was single - was "the life and soul of the party" who was always smiling and "lived for his holidays", especially cruises.

His death on February 25 was especially hard on the family, said Gillian, because it came just two years after the death of Kevin's twin brother, Andrew, also known as Noddy. Andrew died of cancer, aged 50, in January 2022. Their sister Gail also died that same year.

Kevin Hagan and his late twin brother Andrew as babies (Image: Supplied)

The twins were born at Fulford Maternity Hospital to Colin and Gill Hagan on August 31, 1971. They had six elder siblings, Mick, Ian, Gail, Gillian, Marc, Sean, and grew up in Clifton and Acomb and attended five different York schools: Burdyke Infants, Kingsway Junior, Acomb Secondary Modern, Oaklands and Canon Lee.

Gillian said Kevin and Andrew had both worked in hospitality in York for many years - Kevin in front of house roles, while Andrew was a chef.

But Kevin switched to becoming a bus driver after a spell working for York Wheels and Dial A Ride - and it was his dream job, said Gillian.

"He was made to be a bus driver," she said. "It suited his personality; he liked meeting people and dealing with his passengers."

First Bus have placed a remembrance book, with a collection, in the staff canteen in which colleagues can leave messages. It will be given to his family at the funeral.

Gareth Thomas, one of the staff managers at First York, said: "Kev was truly one of a kind. He was an incredible friend, colleague and driver and someone we felt lucky to have at First York. He was truly loved and admired by all his colleagues.

"Anyone who spent time with Kev was better for it. He could light up any room and often received commendations from passengers for his bright personality. His smile, kindness, jokes and many stories will be greatly missed among our drivers and operational team.

"In recognition of Kev, we will be dedicating one of the bus fleet in his name in the coming weeks."