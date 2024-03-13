Another manager at York City and the results just get worse.
The last two brought in their choices and nothing has improved.
I am shocked at the cost, with too many underperforming players and pay-offs to sacked managers.
It now looks odds-on for playing in the National League North next season.
Robert Turner, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor
