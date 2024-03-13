The vehicle was taken from Poppleton Road between 9.50pm and 10.20pm on Tuesday (March 12).

A group of four or five men were seen pushing the motorbike down Poppleton Road after it was stolen, North Yorkshire Police said.

The motorbike was recovered in Yarburgh Grove by police.

Police urge anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish identities of the suspects,” a force spokesperson said.

“In particular, we are appealing for anyone living on Poppleton Road to check their CCTV and video doorbell systems for any relevant footage.”

Anyone with information that could help police should email freya.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote police reference number 12240044614 when passing information.