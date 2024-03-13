I wish the fundraising campaign to save and secure this iconic, listed, yet ailing historic building every success.

So much drama was enacted in this building where personnel watched, waited, worried and even wept, with tension mounting as the Halifax bombers’ return time approached.

This evocative structure is emblematic of wartime operational aerodromes, with which much of Eastern England was peppered, and of which the Elvington tower is truly representative.

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York