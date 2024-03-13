In the interests of balance, too, Mr Cox’s letter does not cover:

The council’s positive decision not to follow its consultant’s recommendation to eliminate the loop around Holly Bank

The increased costs faced by bus companies running (already loss-making) services

How the company runs this service only because the council subsidise it

The reality that subsidies still feel the strain faced by the council due to real-terms cuts by Conservative governments, and rising costs of expensive services.

My question to Mr Cox is: which already-reduced and subsidised bus service - or any other service relied on by people in York - would he take more money from to have confidence that there will always be spare seats on the #16?

It’s really difficult, but we have to take a city-wide view with getting the most out of every pound that we have.

Kallum Taylor, Ward councillor for Holgate (Labour), Harlow Close, Holgate