North Yorkshire Police said a man was seen possibly trying to break in to an alleyway in Fulford Place in Fulford, at about 4pm on February 20, a man was seen on CCTV kicking the fence repeatedly.

The force is asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: colin.irvine@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Colin Irvine

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240031558 when passing on information.