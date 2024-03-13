The area was ranked fifth in the top 10 list, according to the analysis conducted by bespoke aluminium window and door specialists, Origin, using data from Zoopla and Savills.

The research ranked more than 350,000 current property listings in UK counties, based on the 26 luxury features.

This included the likes of swimming pools, saunas, EV charging points, floor-to-ceiling windows, gyms, cinema rooms, over 3,000 sqft of living space, and high levels of security.

Why is North Yorkshire one of the UK's top luxury home spots?





Origin explained the results showed that North Yorkshire has the fifth-highest proportion of luxury homes on the market anywhere in Britain.

Of the 4,642 properties currently for sale in the county, 441 have more than five bedrooms, 104 feature an at-home gym, 153 boast a walk-in wardrobe and 33 are grand estates with more than 3,000 sqft of internal space.

Britain’s top 10 luxury property hotspots

Herefordshire Cambridgeshire Dorset Hertfordshire North Yorkshire Essex Cumbria Gloucestershire Norfolk Cornwall

Hereford takes the title of luxury capital of the UK with 93 properties in the county found to have solar panels, 26 have hot tubs, and nine include dedicated wine cellars.

Victoria Brocklesby, COO at Origin, commented: “Even though the housing market has fluctuated massively in the past 18-months, homeowners are continuing to invest in luxury upgrades that boost their property's value.

“Our data confirms this trend, with homeowners making smart investments in windows and doors that include high-end security features and energy-efficient technology to not only offer peace of mind, but also translate to tangible value appreciation.

"It's interesting that our research found that luxury homes are spread around the UK including North Yorkshire, and not just in traditional prime areas.

“This highlights the changing preferences of homebuyers, who are increasingly looking for properties that offer more than just a prestigious postcode.”