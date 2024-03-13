Mr Hester, who has donated £10m to the Tories, reportedly said the MP made him want to "hate all black women".

Mr Hester apologised for making "rude" comments but said his words "had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin".

Speaking on BBC Breakfast this morning (Wednesday), Mr Hollinrake MP for Thirsk and Ryedale said he would take the £10m again.

When asked by reporter Jon Kay: "Yesterday the PM said this man's alleged comments were racist and wrong and you say if this same man would today give the Conservative party another £10m would you take it.

Mr Hollinrake replied: "On the basis that we don't believe Mr Hester is racist, yes."

'If he said I'd like to give you another £10m would you take it?



Post Office Minister Kevin Holinrake is asked on #BBCBreakfast over alleged comments made by Tory donor Frank Hester about MP Diane Abbott which Number 10 have called 'racist and wrong'https://t.co/qXRV0UzrBv pic.twitter.com/QEw5yL8otl — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 13, 2024

Downing Street initially declined to describe his comments as racist.

But later Mr Sunak's spokesperson said: "The comments allegedly made by Frank Hester were racist and wrong.

"He has now rightly apologised for the offence caused and where remorse is shown it should be accepted.

"The prime minister is clear there is no place for racism in public life, and as the first British-Asian prime minister leading one of the most ethnically diverse Cabinets in our history, the UK is living proof of that fact."

Mr Sunak is now facing calls to return the money Mr Hester has donated to the Conservative Party.