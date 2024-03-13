The National Highways Agency has reported that traffic is moving freely travelling eastbound and westbound on the A64 between the A659 Tadcaster West and junction with the A659 Tadcaster East since the crash earlier this morning (March 13).
Earlier today, the agency reported delays of around 45 minutes following the crash.
All lanes have re-opened on the #A64 in #NorthYorkshire eastbound between the #A162 and the #A659 near #Tadcaster following a collision.
Residual delays of around 45 minutes above normal travel times.
Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/A4xckhxP4S
— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 13, 2024
