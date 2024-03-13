ALL lanes of a major road in North Yorkshire have been reopened after a crash earlier today (March 13).
All lanes have re-opened on the #A64 in #NorthYorkshire eastbound between the #A162 and the #A659 near #Tadcaster following a collision.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) March 13, 2024
Residual delays of around 45 minutes above normal travel times.
Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey. pic.twitter.com/A4xckhxP4S
National Highways said the A64 eastbound between the A659 Tadcaster West and the junction with the A659 Tadcaster East is congested with current delays of 45 minutes.
The agency said all lanes have re-opened.
