A FIRE has been started deliberately at a York nature.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called at just after 6pm last night (March 12) to St Nick’s nature reserve in Tang Hall.
A service spokesman said: “York crews attended a small rubbish fire near the St Nicholas Nature Reserve and extinguished it using a knapsack sprayer.
“It is believed it was started deliberately.”
