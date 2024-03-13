North Yorkshire Police say the e-bike worth about £9,000 was stolen from a cyclist in Kilburn woods near Thirsk on Wednesday, March 6.

A police spokesman said: “The man, was cycling down the track near the Osgoodby Bank Car Park at around 5.10pm when he was approached by two men.

“They threatened him with violence, swearing at him and using a large wooden log, forcing him to hand over his e-bike to avoid physical injury.

“The two suspects are both described as white men in their 20's.

“One was pushing a dark blue bike and wearing a navy tracksuit with a hoodie under a waterproof, black jacket. He had dark and short hair with distinctive dark eyebrows.

“The second man was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a hoodie and white Nike trainers. He had brown eyebrows and a Middlesbrough accent.”

The stolen bike is described as a white full suspension Crestline e-bike (RS75/50) with a black rear triangle, black Ohlins RXF 38 forks and carbon Crankbrothers wheels.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen e-bike please email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041112 when passing on information.