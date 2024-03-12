Police are now appealing for information in a bid to catch the culprits.

The incident happened near Kilburn Forest, close to Sutton Bank, off the A19 in North Yorkshire.

Police said the victim was cycling down the track near the Osgoodby Bank car park at around 5.10pm on Wednesday, March 6, when he was approached by two men.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "They threatened him with violence, swearing at him and using a large wooden log, forcing him to hand over his e-bike to avoid physical injury."

The two suspects are both described as white men in their 20s.

One was pushing a dark blue bike and wearing a navy tracksuit with a hoodie under a waterproof, black jacket. He had dark and short hair with distinctive dark eyebrows, police said.

The second man was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with a hoodie and white Nike trainers. He had brown eyebrows and a Middlesbrough accent, the force added.

The stolen bike, valued at £9,000, is described as a white full suspension Crestline e-bike (RS75/50) with a black rear triangle, black Ohlins RXF 38 forks and carbon Crankbrothers wheels.

The stolen e-bike

If you witnessed the incident or have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen e-bike please email Sylvia.Matla@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041112 when passing on information.