‘Flavours’ is the new creation of chef Jon Smith and will be opening as part of Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Scarborough from March 27.

The bistro will be open to the public and aims to help raise much needed income for hospice services, whilst also providing a welcoming environment and food for local punters to enjoy.

READ MORE:

Head chef Jon is a well-known personality in the area, previously causing a stir with his delicious food at The Plough in Scalby Village and formerly in his restaurant Peppers in Scarborough.

Jon said: “I decided to join Saint Catherine’s because I was ready for a new challenge and it’s not often as a chef you get the chance to do what you love but also find a way to give something back to a local community and a fabulous cause.

Food and red wine from Flavours Bistro, Saint Catherine's Hospice (Image: Provided)

“The idea behind Flavours is to create a hub where the community can come and eat really good food in a vibrant and informal setting.”

Initially, Flavours will only be open during the week from 9am until 4pm but once established, the team plans to open on evenings and weekends. The Mediterranean inspired dining space will seat up to 50 and also be available for private functions.

The menu will rotate regularly between varying global cuisines and will offer breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea.

A sandwich with potato salad and coleslaw at Flavours Bistro (Image: Provided)

Jon said: “For lunches there’s a strong emphasis on healthy meals such as nourish bowls and daily salads but for anyone with a sweet tooth don’t panic… our Afternoon Teas will showcase delicious cakes and patisserie all made fresh on the premises.”

For more information, the bistro has a Facebook page or to book a table, you can contact flavours@saintcatherines.org.uk