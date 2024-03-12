North Yorkshire Police says it wants to speak to two men following the theft of more than £500 worth of champagne and spirits from Sainsbury’s in Market Place, Ripon.

The incident happened around 5.35pm on Wednesday, February 7.

The force has issued CCTV images of two men it would like to speak to.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please get in touch if you recognise either of the people in the images as we believe they may have information that could help the investigation.”

Please email any information to fiona.wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240023658 when passing on information.