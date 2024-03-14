The hall - a charity owned by its trustees and operated for the benefit of the village - is used by a host of local groups and clubs.

No fewer than three Parkinsons groups meet there regularly - as well as a dementia group.

There's a ukulele club that uses the hall, a village over-60s group known as the Wednesday Club, and a singing group.

A bi-annual flower show is held there, as well as occasional stamp fairs, and the hall is often used for family parties at the weekend. It has also operated as a vaccination centre since the pandemic.

But it was badly in need of modernisation, admitted manager David Geary.

Now it has been given a £50,000 make-over, paid for mainly out of hall reserves but with the help of a £10,000 National Lottery Community Fund grant, £4,000 from the Haxby and Wigginton Ward Committee and and £1,000 from Wigginton Parish Council.

There's a new, up-to-date boiler, double glazing, new entry doors and solar panels.

The loft has been insulated - and a mechanical heat recovery system has brought down bills as well as reducing the carbon footprint.

The hall has also been redecorated throughout.

The work, which was carried out by local craftsmen, was finished just before Christmas - and the reaction from groups who use it has been all that could be wished for, said David.

"The comments we have received from our groups have just been fabulous. It has been so nice to hear!"

The hall was originally built in 1926, but burned down in 1969. It was rebuilt in 1970.

It is run entirely using income from fees paid by those who use it.

"The extremely good level of bookings are a tribute to the success of the hall and its ongoing contribution to the community," David said. "It was time and money well invested in Wigginton!"