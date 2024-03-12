THERE are reports coming in of a police cordon in place in a York village.
North Yorkshire Police are reported to be at the scene of an incident in Peel Close in Heslington in York.
A local resident who didn't want to be named, said officers have been on the scene since about 1.15pm today and scenes of crime investigators on site and a cordon in place close to a block of flats.
The Press has approached North Yorkshire Police for a comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.
