As The Press reported last week, fine jeweller Kay Bradley, owner of Bradley’s Jewellers in Low Petergate in York, and city chef Andrew Pern of York Minster Refectory have partnered to create a special Yorkshire-themed afternoon tea experience in association with jewellery house Fabergé and inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection of fine jewellery.

On Sunday (March 10) they welcomed a host of loyal customers, local VIPs, and renowned chefs to York Minster Refectory on Mother's Day to celebrate the launch of 'A Yorkshire Rose Afternoon Tea'.

Hosted in association with esteemed jewellery house Fabergé and in partnership with Michelin Star chef Andrew Pern, A Yorkshire Rose Afternoon Tea is inspired by the Fabergé x Bradley's Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection of fine jewellery and the people, produce and traditions of Yorkshire.

Guests included North Yorkshire-born, Michelin-starred chef Michael O'Hare, who has recently transformed his Leeds restaurant, The Man Behind the Curtain, into a new concept, Psycho Sandbar. He was joined by Michelin Starred chef Tommy Banks, another familiar face from BBC's The Great British Menu, who is highly regarded across Yorkshire for his restaurants The Black Swan, Roots York and The Abbey Inn, and his businesses Made In Oldstead and Banks Brothers.

They, along with fellow guests were all presented with a £150 gift voucher to spend at Bradley's Jewellers York and either cultured pearl earrings or a sterling silver Yorkshire Rose lapel pin as a special gift from Kay Bradley and her team on Low Petergate.

Andrew Pern and Kay Bradley at The Refectory in York (Image: Supplied)

Kay said: "Our Mother's Day launch event was a great success. The King's Suite at York Minster Refectory has been transformed into a floral oasis and a beautiful destination for afternoon tea in the heart of York, right in the shadow of York Minster and its sensational Rose Window. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and I can't wait for more locals and tourists to experience the afternoon tea for themselves."

"Mother's Day was the perfect moment to launch this collaborative Yorkshire Rose afternoon tea. It really highlights how local businesses can work together to curate something unique and memorable for customers and how the spirit of Yorkshire can be captured through both fine jewellery and fine dining. Now, we are encouraging people to book online or call ahead so that they don't risk missing out," said Andrew.

The Yorkshire-themed menu includes sandwiches, cakes, scones, patisserie and, in a nod to ‘God's Own Country’, a mini Yorkshire curd tart and a zingy ginger parkin, blood orange and rhubarb trifle.

All will be complemented by displays showcasing the Fabergé x Bradley’s Jewellers Yorkshire Rose Collection, including brooches, earrings and pendants inspired by the White Rose of Yorkshire.

To book go to: y yorkminsterrefectory.co.uk/yorkshire-rose-afternoon-tea.