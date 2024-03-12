An inquest which opened today (March 12) in Northallerton heard how Martin George Coates from Northallerton died on October 19 last year.

Senior coroner Jon Heath said 28-year-old Mr Coates was working in a telehandler at a farm services in Marston Lane, Moor Monkton in York when the vehicle fell on top of him trapping him underneath. He died at the scene.

A provisional cause of death was given as asphyxia and blunt force trauma.

Mr Heath adjourned the hearing to a later date.

In the wake of Mr Coates' death a JustGiving page was set up to help provide financial support for his partner Leanne, as well as the couple’s two sons, Ryley, 12 and three-year-old Luca.