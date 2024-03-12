A MAN died in a York village when the telehandler he was working in fell on top of him.
An inquest which opened today (March 12) in Northallerton heard how Martin George Coates from Northallerton died on October 19 last year.
Senior coroner Jon Heath said 28-year-old Mr Coates was working in a telehandler at a farm services in Marston Lane, Moor Monkton in York when the vehicle fell on top of him trapping him underneath. He died at the scene.
A provisional cause of death was given as asphyxia and blunt force trauma.
Mr Heath adjourned the hearing to a later date.
In the wake of Mr Coates' death a JustGiving page was set up to help provide financial support for his partner Leanne, as well as the couple’s two sons, Ryley, 12 and three-year-old Luca.
