North Yorkshire Police says that Cao Xuan Tuan, 25, was last seen in the Harrogate area on February 29.

Cao is described as Asian, with short straight black hair, brown eyes and around 5ft 6in tall.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re growing increasingly concerned for Cao’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

READ NEXT:

"Cao if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe."

Anyone who believes they have seen Cao, or has information that could assist police, is asked to contact officers urgently by calling 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts, please call 999.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041667 when passing information.