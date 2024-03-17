They were there on Monday evening (March 11) to join the Muslim community in the first night of Ramadan and the breaking of fast - which Muslims share each day during Ramadan.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) was also represented - by Acting Chief Constable Elliot Foskett, Deputy Chief Constable Scott Bisset, Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Clarke and NYP Faith Lead Sergeant Arfan Rahouf.

Archbishop Stephen said: “I was privileged to return to York Mosque to share Iftar, a great opportunity to connect and build relationships, both old and new.”

Faizal Mohamudbuccus, ambassador for York Mosque, said: “It’s always wonderful to welcome the Archbishop of York here.

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell was among the guests at York Mosque (Image: Submitted)

“Ramadan is an excellent opportunity for the Muslim community to share their experiences of fasting with the wider public.

“Over the years we have developed a strong and close relationship, and our common goal is to break down barriers and work as one community.

“We look forward to welcoming Archbishop Stephen and his guests over the coming years."

Muslims across the world fast from food and water from dawn until sunset for 30 days.

The month ends with the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival on Wednesday 10 April.