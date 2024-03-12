At an inquest opening in Northallerton today (March 12) senior coroner Jon Heath said 23-year-old Luke Miller from Bolton Percy near Tadcaster died after being stabbed on Boxing Day last year.

Luke was pronounced dead after the incident in Rosemary Court, off Commercial Street, Tadcaster.

Mr Heath said: "He was attending a flat in Tadcaster with friends and during an incident outside the flat Mr Miller a received fatal stab wound to the chest and died at the scene."

A provisional cause of death was given as a stab wound to the chest and the inquest was suspended pending further investigation by the police.

As The Press has previously reported, Luke's parents said after his death: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son.



“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

As The Press reported, police were called to the scene in Rosemary Court at 7.20am on Tuesday, December 26.

Commercial Street, Tadcaster after the incident Image: Tadcaster Citizen (Image: pic supplied)

Shorty after officers and paramedics arrived Mr Miller was pronounced dead.

“Incidents of this nature are truly shocking and we wanted to reassure those who live or work in the local area, we believe this to be isolated with no further risk to the wider community,” a force spokesperson said.

“We would also encourage anyone who has been affected by what they have seen or heard, to seek help, and details of agencies can be found on our website.”

As The Press reported last month, Taylor Fenwick, 22, denies murdering Luke.

He appeared before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, at Leeds Crown Court and spoke only to confirm his name and say "not guilty" when the charge was put to him at the start of the 20-minute hearing.

He will stand trial at Leeds Crown Court beginning on June 24 and the trial is expected to last for five days.

Members of both Fenwick’s family and Mr Miller’s family were present at the crown court hearing.

At the end of the hearing, Fenwick was remanded in custody.

It was his second appearance before Leeds Crown Court and his third court appearance in total.

His first was before York Magistrates Court on December 28. The following day he appeared before Leeds Crown Court.

His case was adjourned until a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on May 16.