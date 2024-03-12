The attack - which involved three man - happened in Holgate Road, York, and left the victim with head and facial injuries which needed hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was riding a yellow bike when they were knocked into the middle of Holgate Road by one of the men, the force said. The cyclist was then punched several times.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the assault the cyclist sustained facial and head injuries, and required hospital treatment."

The incident took place at about 9.40am on Thursday, March 7.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, adding that the attack happened at a busy time of day and a number of people stopped to help.

Anyone with information is asked to email: Fiona.Wilding@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Fiona Wilding.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240041331 when passing on information.