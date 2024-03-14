Now North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has launched an appeal in a bid to save the site.

Goathland Station - which is to the southwest of Whitby - was used as a the filming location for Hogsmeade Station in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

The station is accessed using Bridge 27A which was built in 1935. Over time, elements of the bridge have begun to decay.

A spokesperson for NYMR said: "Due to weather conditions and time, the steel girders that give strength to the structure of the bridge have been negatively impacted, making it unsafe for vehicles to cross."

NYMR is now appealing for donations, in a bid to fund repairs to Bridge 27A.

Bridge 27A at Goathland station (Image: Mike Braham)

The spokesperson added: "When completed, the reparation will once again allow visitors and volunteers to be able to safely access the station and experience the magic of Goathland Station.

"It also means the NYMR’s popular educational school visits can continue - last year the heritage railway attraction welcomed over 1,000 school children to learn about the importance of the railway."

Tim Bruce, director of civil engineering at the NYMR, said: "The campaign to repair Goathland’s Bridge 27A is essential to ensure that future generations will be able to access Goathland Station for many years to come.

"Donating just £10 gets us closer to our goal to rebuild the bridge, meaning we can reopen our magical station to the world."

Donations can be made via the following link: https://www.nymr.co.uk/hogsmeade



