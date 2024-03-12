Funeral director Chris Dudzinska of Last Wishes Funerals in York started the business when she says she saw that people were really struggling to pay the often high fees being charged for funerals.

She's hosting open days on Saturday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 19 from 11 am to 3 pm at the home in Hawthorn Terrace, in New Earswick, and says they are an opportunity to meet some of the staff from celebrants to solicitors, to off-duty service personnel, and discover the latest trends in funeral services.

Chris said: "Let's turn a sombre occasion into a celebration of community and support as we share stories and smiles over a cuppa.

"Even though it will be a sad occasion there are ways to lighten those feelings by bringing the family in to the arrangements and really finding out what they want, what the person was like, involving them in any aspect they want to be involved in.

“We promise our team is friendly, and the setting is unconventionally welcoming."

Funeral director Chris Dudzinska of Last Wishes Funerals in York (Image: Supplied)