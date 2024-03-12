Watching the BBC news at 1pm on Monday I was disgusted that in these troubled times they made such a great song and dance about the fact that the Princess of Wales enhanced a family photograph.
If this is the intelligence of the BBC’s reporting staff I suggest they should be visiting the unemployment queue. I am under the opinion that they are not fit for purpose.
T J Ryder, Acomb York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel