Nick Clarke, from York, has previously worked at Arriva and Grand Central as head of commercial and revenue respectively.

He will start his new role in April, heading-up the train operator’s revenue protection strategy and its drive to reduce ticketless travel on its services across the region.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We need to make buying a ticket as easy as it’s possible to be – and Nick has the experience and expertise to make that happen.”

As the second largest train operator in the UK, Northern runs 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

In January, the company announced a 20 per cent drop in the number of penalty fares issued in the first year since the government increased the fine to £100.