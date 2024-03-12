This store is ‘baby bear porridge’ - just right!

It serves a wide local population throughout Heworth, The Groves, Monkgate and all the surrounding densely-populated communities - many of whom do not have cars because we live in town and close to great Sainsbury’s that we can walk to.

The store size is perfect for a daily shop, and I notice employs a diverse range of loyal and friendly staff.

Sadly this must not be a profit making store for Sainsbury’s. I wonder if the company has a social and environmental conscience and is aware of the wider issues?

I am loyal to Sainsbury’s only because of the Foss Bank store. I am lucky enough to have a car, which I will have to employ for a grocery shop if Foss Bank goes.

I will drive to Monks Cross, but will shop at Aldi, as the Sainsbury’s there is too big.

So there would be the loss of my custom, plus the environmental impact of using my car.

I suspect this sentiment may apply to others - if indeed they have a car. What about those who don’t?

I shall be putting pen to paper to Sainsbury’s Head Office to ask if this is a fait accompli or if we can start a campaign to SOS - Save Our Sainsbury’s.

Caroline Parker, Park Crescent, York