MUSICIANS from a York primary school have performed in a dignified location in front of the city’s civic leaders.
The Lord Deramore’s Primary School orchestra welcomed guests to the Lord Mayor’s annual dinner at the Mansion House in St Helen’s Square with a range of classical pieces.
Headteacher James Rourke said the school’s orchestra had been personally invited to perform by Lord Mayor of York Chris Cullwick.
Mr Rourke said: “It was a truly memorable occasion for the children, one which they will cherish for the rest of their lives.
“They felt incredibly privileged to showcase their musical talent in such an impressive venue, steeped in history and tradition.
“Our talented orchestra performed with such high levels of maturity and skill and the guests were very impressed.”
The 8-to-11-year-old musicians from the school in Heslington, conducted by the school’s music teacher Diane Martin, led the dinner guests with a rendition of ‘God Save the King’ as part of the Sheriff’s traditional ‘Loyal Toast’.
Mr Rourke added: “Every child at Lord Deramore’s learns to play a variety of instruments during their seven years with us.
“We believe that every child should experience the joy of music making and we are very proud of the wonderful work of our orchestra and our music teacher, Mrs Martin.”
