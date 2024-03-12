A MAJOR road in York has closed after a crash.
York Road in Haxby on the outskirts of York is currently closed between the outer ring road and Holly Train Lane.
Police are dealing with the incident in Haxby, in a statement posted on X they said: "We're currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in Haxby.
"York Road is currently closed between the York outer ring road and Holly Train Lane."
They also added that drivers should find an alternative route.
Traffic Alert – York⚠️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) March 12, 2024
We’re currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in Haxby.
York Road is currently closed between the York Outer Ring Road and Holly Train Lane.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.
Ref: NYP-12032024-0093
More to follow.
