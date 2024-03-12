EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 9pm last night (March 11) after reports of a crash in Hamilton Drive East, Acomb.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“All drivers were out on arrival prior to fire crews arrival.
“Crews used small tools and provided scene safety to assist police.”
