EMERGENCY crews have been called to a crash in a York suburb.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly before 9pm last night (March 11) after reports of a crash in Hamilton Drive East, Acomb.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“All drivers were out on arrival prior to fire crews arrival.

“Crews used small tools and provided scene safety to assist police.”