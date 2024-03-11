It follows months of work tweaking an earlier application submitted in Autumn 2022, which attracted hundreds of objections, as well as concerns from Active Travel England amongst others.

The revised application for the £65 million scheme will go before city planners next Tuesday (March 19).

It details plans for -

dualling of the A1237 between the junction with the A19 and the Hopgrove roundabout

improvements to roundabouts

5.1km of ‘shared use’ cycle and pedestrian routes

two new overbridges

six underpasses for cyclists and pedestrians

drainage, flood-compensation areas, noise barriers and woodland planting/ landscaping

The plans, as submitted, have won the provisional backing of several key agencies, including the Environment Agency, Historic England, Natural England and the Foss Internal Drainage Board.

Active Travel England have also recommended ‘conditional approval’, subject to being satisfied about road lighting and lighting along cycle and pedestrian routes.

A computer-generated image showing how an upgraded roundabout might look (Image: City of York Council/ planning documents)

But the revised application has also generated a total of 137 objections, including from York Green Party, York Environment Forum, York Cycle Campaign and Get Cycling.

The Green Party says dualling the road would lead to more traffic – and would fly in the teeth of the council’s own climate emergency action plan, which calls for a 25 per cent reduction in cars.

York Cycle Campaign, meanwhile, says the plan ‘fails to provide infrastructure for cyclists that is safe and in line with Department for Transport design guidance’.

READ MORE: Dualling of York's outer ring road: what people say

The revised plans have been submitted by City of York Council itself.

These include: