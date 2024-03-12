Among the Rowntree Players' cast of three for former teacher John Godber's state-of-the-nation's-education play were Sophie Bullivant and radio presenter Laura Castle, who now return for another slice of Godber physical theatre, Shakers, this one co-written with his wife, Jane Thornton.

The sister to Godber's northern nightclub comedy-drama Bouncers, Shakers dives head first into the worst bar in town, where everyone wants to be seen. Sophie's Carol, Laura's Mel, company newcomer Holly Smith's Niki and Abi Carter's Adele face the Saturday shift from hell. Lights, neon; music, loud; trainers, not allowed. Smart shoes only.

Thornton and Godber expose nightlife both sides of the sticky-floored bar, not only the cocktail-bar waitresses but the clientele too. Here come the girls, the lads, the yuppies and the luvvies, all played by Bullivant, Castle, Smith and Carter.

"I think this play is funnier than Bouncers, though I'll still be going to Bouncers when it comes to York Theatre Royal in April," says Jamie, who can draw on his own experiences to make his comparison.

"I've done Bouncers three times! I played Judd when I was 21; Les in my late-20s. They were both professional productions; then I was Ralph in my mid-30s in an amateur one at the Westwood Theatre in Scarborough.

"So the idea is, in ten to 15 years' time, when my panto dame days are done, I'll finally do Lucky Eric to complete the full Bouncers set!"

Whereas Jamie decided to present Godber's updated 2022 version of Teechers, he will stick with 1987 vintage Shakers, not the 2022 remix, Shakers: Under New Management.

"Initially we were looking at doing the final version of Bouncers (CORRECT), quite a grotesque version," he recalls. "But once I read Shakers, I really wanted to do it, and do the earlier version, which even after more than 30 years still hits hard, when things aren't necessarily better now"

"Things are just different," says Laura. "This version of the play is a bit more spicy, and I like that!"

She is enjoying renewing her stage partnership with Sophie and teaming up with Abi and Holly too after they were picked from Jamie's auditions. "Me and Sophie and Sara [Howlett] created quite bond in Teechers, and having done Godber before and Godber under Jamie's direction before, that's made it slightly easier for the whole cast in rehearsals," says Laura.

"That gave us a head start as to just how pacey it is. Abi and Holly are super-talented and picked up the style very quickly. They've learned things from us, we've learned things from them, which has worked out really well."

Jamie has been struck by Shakers' abiding relevance, its stark message, for all its humour. "That humour is grotesque and amplified. The piece changes gear very rapidly, but it's all grounded in the four monologues, one for each of them, that are staged with naturalism, with each speech becoming more serious," he says.

"Shakers stands up and makes its stand. As a bloke, you find yourself thinking, 'how do I feel about this?', and it's been very interesting to draw on the cast's own experiences."

Jamie will restrict the capacity to 100 per performance to lend his production a studio atmosphere in keeping with the play's roots. "It will help to have the audience close up," says Laura (CORRECT). "With everyone packed into the front, it will feel busy." Like in a bar on a Saturday night.

Staging will be minimalist too, in Bouncers tradition, with four mini-bars on wheels on a neon and chrome set. "We've made the decision to mime most of the props, apart from a huge blow-up phone, but with little signifiers for the different characters we play, like shades or jackets, or a change of voice. We've chosen everything to make an impact."

This complements the tone of Thornton and Godber's play. "You won't feel like you've bene lectured! What works is the contrast between being grotesque and comedic one moment, and then we hit you with real truths and that makes Shakers' impact all the greater," says Laura.

"Both this play and Teechers end on a downer, but that's the harsh reality of life. We want you to have a good time but to leave thinking about the message we've put across in 80 minutes."

Rowntree Players in Shakers, Joseph Rowntree Theatre, York, March 14 to 16, 7.30pm and 2.30pm Saturday matinee. Box office: 01904 501935 or josephrowntreetheatre.co.uk.

By Charles Hutchinson