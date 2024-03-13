Ken Keld is a founder member of the British Korean Veterans Association ( BKVA ) and the North East Area of BKVA, now known as the North of England Branch, where he continues as Branch Secretary.

Last December, Ken, who lives in Scarborough, was awarded the MBE for his tireless work on behalf of British Korean Veterans over many years, and has written three books about the Korean War, including his own memoirs, and contributions from soldiers, sailors and airmen from both the United Kingdom and overseas.

With accounts of life in the trenches, at sea, in the air and in captivity, these stories have brought back memories for the few remaining veterans of the Korean War, but most importantly, it is a reminder to the next generation of all those who gave their lives in the defence of freedom for the Republic of South Korea under the charter of the United Nations Korea 1950-1953.

Family friend Julia Pattison said Malton-based haulage company, Dennis Distribution, heard about Ken’s tireless work on behalf of British Korean Veterans, and decided to name one of their lorries in his honour, inviting Ken and guests to a special naming ceremony last week.

She said: "Manager of Dennis Distribution, Andrew Revely, and Lorry Driver Tim Francis were just putting the finishing touches to the lorry when the guests arrived.It was a magnificent sight in the Spring sunshine, and looked most imposing."

"A Korean friend of Ken’s Yong Pil, who has lived in England with his family for many years - and has been a huge help and support to Ken with the publishing of his books - also came specially for the ceremony, and gave a moving short address to the gathered guests.

"Ken then cut the ribbon, and The Korean Veteran Lorry - with the name Ken Keld MBE proudly printed on both sides - was ready for its first journey.

"It was a happy coincidence too, pointed out by Yong Pil ,that the magnificent tyres on the lorry were made in the UK and Korea, and no doubt will all be working together for some considerable time, keeping Tim safe on the road.

"Everyone then went on to the Derwent Arms, Norton for lunch to raise a toast to Ken, not only for all his hard work on behalf of the British Korean Veterans, but to wish him a very happy 90th Birthday too.

"Kind hearted landlord of the Derwent Arms, Scott, insisted that Ken’s lunch was on the house, a touching gesture much appreciated by Ken. Lest we forget."