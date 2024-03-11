Make It York have said two of its Snook sculptures have been damaged.

There are 21 Snooks with each character sponsored by a businesses or organisation based in the city.

Read next:

A Make It York spokesman said: "From feedback, we believe the incidents occurred in the late evenings or overnight and unfortunately due to the sculptures being kicked, hit with force or climbed on.

"Make It York recognizes the disappointment and concern this incident may have caused, and is committed to rectifying the damage and ensuring the restoration of the sculptures to its former glory. Signage and barriers have been erected to minimise further damage and safety to visitors.

"We have taken immediate action by working with the production team, Norse Sky, in repairing the sculptures. As this will be off site, the sculptures will be temporarily removed, which we recognise the disappointment.

"The trail is a community initiative in partnership with charity St Leonard’s Hospice and a free, family friendly activity for residents and visitors to explore our beloved city.

"After the trail has ended, the sculptures are due to be auctioned in a charity event to raise funds for the life-changing support St Leonard’s Hospice provide every day.

"The vandalism-induced damage is deeply disheartening, and regrettably, this unfortunate incident adversely impacts everyone involved, including our valued charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice, the Snook sponsor Jorvik Viking Centre, and sculpture artist."

One of the Snooks that was damaged (Image: MIY)

The damaged sculptures are Number 19, Harald Hardreader located at Coppergate Centre, and Number 1, Snooks Love All Books located at Parliament Street. The sculptures are part of York’s first character trail across the city and one of the 21 Snooks on display until 25 April 2024.

"We extend our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused and express gratitude for the continued support and understanding from the community. If you notice any misbehaviours or damage to the sculptures, please do call the York Visitor Information Team on 01904 55 5670," said the spokesman.

Some of the Snooks were unveiled at London’s Kings Cross station in January to promote York in the capital.

Make It York held the event in a bid to promote the city to a national audience, as well as highlight the short travel time from London to York.

The Snooks follow the York Ice Trail last month, which saw 33 frozen sculptures placed throughout the city centre.

Thousands of people toured the impressive sculptures over the weekend.

For more information about the Snooks and a full list of the sculptures and locations visit: visityork.org