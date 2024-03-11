A WATER leak caused a primary school in North Yorkshire to close for the day and send its pupils home.

Barwic Parade Community Primary School, Selby, posted on social media today (March 11) notifying parents of the issue.

It said: "School has no water due to a pipe being damaged in the local area.

"We have to close school for the health & safety of pupils and staff.

"Please come to school to collect your child as soon as you can please."

Yorkshire Water said on social media that it had been working on a burst drain in the Ousegate area of Selby.

In another post on Facebook, the school said it will be back open tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12). It also thanked parents for collecting their children swiftly.

The Press approached the school for comment.

 