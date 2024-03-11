Barwic Parade Community Primary School, Selby, posted on social media today (March 11) notifying parents of the issue.

It said: "School has no water due to a pipe being damaged in the local area.

"We have to close school for the health & safety of pupils and staff.

"Please come to school to collect your child as soon as you can please."

We’re really sorry that customers in #Selby are still experiencing low water pressure or no water. Work is on-going but the repair is taking longer than planned. Thank you for your patience in this time. - Nikki pic.twitter.com/XbD4WYjsM7 — Yorkshire Water Help (@YWHelp) March 11, 2024

Yorkshire Water said on social media that it had been working on a burst drain in the Ousegate area of Selby.

In another post on Facebook, the school said it will be back open tomorrow (Tuesday, March 12). It also thanked parents for collecting their children swiftly.

