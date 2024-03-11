North Yorkshire Police believes the bike was taken in Lendal, on Thursday, February 15.

The bicycle is yellow and grey and made by Rayleigh.

Now officers want to reunite it with its owner.

A police spokesperson said: "The owner should be able to supply us with the combination for the lock that was cut from the bicycle."

If this is your bicycle, you are asked to email: Grenville.dowson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Grenville Dowson. Please quote the incident number 12240028153.