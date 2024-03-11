Brainkind Neurological Centre in Bishopthorpe Road, York and The Old Guard House in Goldsborough, near Whitby, have been revealed as finalists in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Yorkshire and Humber 2024.

The hospital, created for Brainkind, formerly The Disabilities Trust, includes 36 beds across four wards plus four assessment flats. Residents will also benefit from new courtyards and a therapeutic garden designed to help aid recovery following often complex brain injuries.

Goldsborough’s The Old Guard House, shortlisted in the Refurbishment and Revitalisation Project and Heritage Project categories, saw the transformation of a dilapidated old military building which guarded the Yorkshire coastline, into a five-bedroom holiday let.

The Old Guard House in Goldsborough, near Whitby, part of the Mulgrave Estate, has been converted into a five-bedroom holiday home (Image: Supplied)

Shortlisted in the Community Benefit Project category, the neurological centre was completed towards the end of last year and is a new £23.8 million centre for the treatment and rehabilitation of people requiring specialist brain injury and health care to maintain the centre’s 20-year presence in York, retaining 40 patient beds and 145 healthcare jobs in the city.

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories – Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

The Old Guard House in Goldsborough, near Whitby (Image: Supplied)

Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber RICS Awards judging panel, Mark Rugg, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Yorkshire and Humber shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories – to be judged nationally – and have until April 26 to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.

Speaking to The Press in October, Tom Wheldon, head of region HBD, part of the Henry Boot Group, on behalf of Brainkind said that after more than 20 years operating from York House at The Retreat in Heslington Road, Brainkind needed to find a new location and that HBD’s Chocolate Works offered the "perfect" spot for its new purpose-built centre.

Mr Wheldon said: “This has been an incredibly rewarding project that will deliver enormous benefit, providing adults who have an acquired brain injury with the very best treatment, care and support as they recover.

"We’re very pleased to have been able to support Brainkind in securing the right location for their new centre, which will no doubt serve them well for many years to come.”

The Old Guard House in Goldsborough, near Whitby, is part of the Mulgrave Estate, has been converted into a five-bedroom holiday home, and has already achieved a 5-Star Gold Visit England Award.

The new brain injury centre in York is now complete (Image: Supplied)