AN accident on a major road near York has been cleared.
It was first reported at 1.33pm, the accident is near the Haxby turnoff on the A64, near Common Lane and Towthorpe Moor Lane.
Traffic was affected both ways on the road.
It has since been reported that the accident has been cleared.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here