Skosh, in Mickelgate, is York's only Michelin Guide 'Bib Gourmand' recipient - a rating that recognises 'friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices'.

The restaurant first started its extension in December 2023. The project aimed to expand the restaurant sideways, creating space for 45 per cent more customers as well as a bigger kitchen, upstairs bar, toilets, private bar and dining area.

The restaurant extended into 96 Mickelgate, which was formerly Coles Solicitors.

A view of the kitchen from inside Skosh (Image: Harry Booth)

Completed ahead of the reopening on Friday, March 8, the site at 96 Mickelgate boasted full bookings after their short closure.

Owner and head chef, Neil Bentinck, described the renovation as "evolution for the business".

The new raised dining area in Skosh (Image: Harry Booth)

He said: "I couldn't see myself carrying on as the restaurant was.

"All the principles are the same but we've just evolved."

Ahead of the renovations, the restaurant also applied for a drinks licence. Now open, a new bar can be found upstairs to the right hand side of the entrance, along with another bar in the newly built private room downstairs.

Neil added: "We needed a bigger bar, and a bigger kitchen, we couldn't increase our covers without expanding the space in the kitchen."

The increased space has also allowed Neil to bring on six more members of staff in a bid to maintain the level of customer service at Skosh.

He said: "To do it properly you need more facilities."

Inside the new private dining room at Skosh (Image: Harry Booth)

One of the biggest changes is the new private dining room downstairs, equipped with a 12 seater table and its own bar. Neil said it was already attracting attention from groups.

The private room is decorated with a bespoke artwork from Cornish artist, Olly Howe. The work was then expanded by a business in Fossgate to fit the full size of the feature wall in the dining room.

Artwork inside the new private room (Image: Harry Booth)

Despite the expansion, Neil insisted that the popular menu and wine list at Skosh has remained the same, and despite the introduction of new cocktails the focus has been solely on increased provision.

Neil added that since reopening, Skosh has experienced very high levels of demand for bookings, as recipients of Skosh's newsletter were given the first opportunities to book a space in the new look restaurant.

