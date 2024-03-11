Christopher Rainger (Letters, March 11) should be careful what he wishes for.
If City of York Council were to compulsorily purchase the Bristow site on Fulford Road he could end up looking at another massive hotel or student complex.
Those uses would bring the greatest return and York council has no qualms about overriding planning policies when it suits them.
Mr Rainger only needs to look at Piccadilly. The fine Swinson House building from 1939 is currently being torn down to make way for a mega hotel twice its size. Next door a ‘temporary’ stack of rusty shipping containers, masquerading as a chic, vibrant cultural food and drink complex, is York’s biggest eyesore and continues to plague local residents with noise and other nuisances.
The Conservation Area status of Fulford Road would offer no more protection against such inappropriate development than the Central Conservation Area did for residents in Piccadilly.
Matthew Laverack, Architect (former housebuilder), Lord Mayors Walk, York
