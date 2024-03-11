The county's police force say it happened at the junction of St Thomas Street and Castle Road in Scarborough at 1pm on Monday, February 19 and involved a man being threatened.

The suspect is described as a man who is about 5ft 10in tall, wearing a black waterproof coat with the hood up, and dark coloured trousers. Thankfully, no injuries were caused to the victim.

We are appealing for information and seeking any witnesses to this incident or anyone who can identify the aggressor.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email David.Hinchliffe@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for David Hinchliffe.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240030731 when passing on information.