However, many elderly passengers may not see this report or know how to communicate.

May I suggest you contact the wonderful ladies at York Wheels to get numbers of people who have actually used the service?

The demise of Dial and Ride was not helped by the brand new Italian buses, the first breaking down after five miles, the second soon after.

Flick Williams is correct in stating that the service was often booked up. This happened to us on several occasions.

This service is much more than a social service. The drivers were on first-name terms with their elderly passengers and actually physically took shopping into people’s houses or care homes.

This is more than shopping but a lifeline to those approaching the end of life. Someone please help.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York