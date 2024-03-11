THIEVES have raided a skip at a business in North Yorkshire.
Police say items were stolen from Pecan Deluxe Candy, in Lincoln Way, Sherburn in Elmet.
The incident is said to have taken place on Friday, January 12, at 1.20pm.
Items were taken from a skip, which was in the yard area of the business, and police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.
READ NEXT:
A spokesperson for the force said: "Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."
If you recognise the men, you can email: georgia.ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Georgia Ladly, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website.
Please quote reference 12240008805 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article