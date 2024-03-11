Police say items were stolen from Pecan Deluxe Candy, in Lincoln Way, Sherburn in Elmet.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday, January 12, at 1.20pm.

Items were taken from a skip, which was in the yard area of the business, and police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation."

If you recognise the men, you can email: georgia.ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Georgia Ladly, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website.

Please quote reference 12240008805 when passing on information.