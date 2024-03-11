The 5-star Grays Court and Bow Room Restaurant staged a ‘soft launch’ last weekend, of the offering it has planned for the first Sunday of every month but will now will also be serving on Easter Sunday, March 31, and on Sunday April 7.

Traditionally, the Michelin and Harden’s Guide-listed Bow Room, which has also been awarded 3AA Rosettes, and has 5 stars on TripAdvisor, is noted for its tasting menus.

But now, the traditional treat, adds to the evening tasting menus, giving more people the chance to enjoy dining in style at this highly rated, historic venue situated in the shadow of York Minster.

The move also aims to use vegetables growing in the wildlife-friendly ‘no dig’ garden on land that is leased from the minster and adding to the locally sourced foods used.

I was invited to try out the Sunday lunch menu, something I has been looking forward to, and I was not disappointed.

I was shown to my table by friendly, but efficient staff, in the elegance of a wood-panelled dining room overlooking the Roman wall.

There was an extensive wine list, with some pricey ones, but all was great quality.

I started off with a crisp, sparkling white, of a label and variety I was not familiar with, and I like my wines, showing the hotel certainly aims to offer something different.

It was crisp, dry and sparkling and I enjoyed watching the effervescence of the bubbles.

I chose a squid starter, which was fine and crispy and delightful, with a spicy finish. I heard similar groans of pleasure from the table next door when they had their squid.

Next, came the main course, with the usual roast choices, and I settled for sirloin of beef.

It is served pink and this may not be to everyone’s taste (such as my father’s) but it was lean, tasty and a pleasure. The cauliflower cheese, served in a tiny pan, was a treasure to behold. The greens beans were also flavoursome. The baked potatoes were wonderfully soft and fluffy, the roast carrot and parsnip was superb.

But best of all was the crispiest Yorkshire Pudding I can recall. No soggy bottoms here. Instead, an absolute joy.

And to think, the chef is Irishman Ian Doyle, who is outscoring Yorkshiremen and women with our county’s iconic dish!

Incidentally, the chef who replaced Adam Jackson last summer, did come out to chat to some of the diners.

The main was accompanied by a smooth and elegant Syrah.

Pudding was an extensive range of cheeses and crackers and none disappointed.

A businessman friend and his partner were also invited to the launch of Sunday lunch.

They agreed with me that the Bow Room delivers a ‘fabulous offering’ where all the elements of a Sunday meal are correct, as they need to be.

They too agreed the beef was ‘gorgeous’ coming after a beef pate they said had a soft texture and was rich in taste and flavour.

My friend was too full for pudding but his partner was more than happy with his chocolate pastry dessert.

The pair also praised the ‘extremely good’ service, and great food, that was served ‘nice and hot’.

We retired to another part of the hotel, to be joined by other friends, overlooking a blazing log fire.

It was quite nippy outside so it was great to enjoy a venue as warm as the welcome.

Indeed, with energy bills as they are nowadays, especially keeping a historic building from Jacobean times so inviting, you can see why dinner at £34 for two courses and £40 for three courses, is not the cheapest in our city.

But you also need to factor in rising staff costs, and there is no shortage of eager servers, ready to help and deliver prompt and efficient service. They are well-trained and knowledgeable too!

Standards are there to be maintained and they are!

Indeed, after the shock of a one-star rating for food hygiene awarded from City of York Council just before Christmas, hotel owner Helen Heraty immediately ensured the venue soon regained in the New Year the five-stars it had always had.

Well, Helen has spent years building up Grays Court into one of the best in the city, since opening it in 2011, she was not going to let this temporary setback spoil things.

And so after a couple of more wines, it was time to leave my friends who made a day of it well into the evening.

For an indulgent treat, amid the finest surroundings, food and hospitality that York has to offer, go and enjoy yourself. Sunday Lunch at this most elegant of hostelries is most definitely, highly recommended.