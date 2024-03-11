The force say that after officers entered the property in Haywra Street, Harrogate on Wednesday last week ( March 6) they discovered a total of 468 plants with an estimated street value of over £200,000 along with equipment used in the production of cannabis.

The house was under a police scene guard until Saturday (March 9) whilst Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers carried out their investigation and to enable officers to safely dismantle and seize the production set up.

A police spokesman said: "A 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and has been charged with the production of a controlled Class B drug – namely cannabis.

"He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on April 2.

"The find follows another cannabis farm being located in the town at the end of last month.

"The local community can help us by continuing to report any signs of criminal activity – any bit of information, no matter how small it may seem, could help make a big difference."

If you have any information about suspicious activity in the area, please report it via our website or call 101 and ask for North Yorkshire Police.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240040594 when providing details.

Some of the cannabis plants (Image: North Yorkshire Police)