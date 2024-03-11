Campaigners have long battled to reopen The Jubilee Pub for the community, and, as The Press reported at the time, first went on the market in September 2022.

As previously reported by The Press, a planning inspector ruled that Wakefield-based Tri-Core Developments can build three flats in the building, overturning a decision by City of York Council.

The inspector acknowledged that the area around Leeman Road has limited community space, but said Tri-Core’s plans would not impact on the viability of the pub.

Part of the first floor and all of the second floor can be turned into three flats. The pub will remain on the ground floor, as will the function room – albeit one reduced in size.

The Jubilee pub in Leeman Road in York is up for sale for £1 (Image: Supplied)

Christie & Co is marketing the pub, which closed in 2016, on a new IRI ten-year leasehold basis.

The freehold for the site is owned by property developer, Dominic Woodward of Tri-Core who says it represents an "exciting opportunity for an experienced local or multi-site operator to acquire a traditional pub-restaurant site with a substantial beer garden, just one mile from the centre of York".

The property enjoys a prominent corner plot on Balfour Street.

Sam Ashton, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale said: “This is a fairly rare opportunity that a pub becomes available on a ‘nil premium’ offering near York centre.

"The incoming tenants have the opportunity to invest internally, treating it as their own blank canvas and starting a new ten-year lease.

"We look forward to engaging with new prospective leaseholders and agreeing terms.”

The Jubilee with its overgrown beer garden (Image: Supplied)

Speaking after the planning inspector's ruling, Shannon Edwards, a Friends of The Jubilee committee member, said it was not the outcome they had wanted.

She added: “I think probably most of us were initially disappointed because of that question of how viable it would be trying to balance residential accommodation next door and above a pub and function room.”

Tri-Core has previously put forward plans to turn the whole building into flats, then for four flats before the final proposal for three flats.

Ms Edwards said: “I think a lot of us have taken heart from our hard work over three years to make sure that the pub and the function room and the beer garden are protected from development.”

The pub originally opened in 1897 and was named for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee.