North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.51pm last night (March 10) after reports of a crash on the A59 at Upper Poppleton in York.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“Crews assisted ambulance staff with the extrication of one casualty with a complete roof removal of the vehicle.

“Crews used E-Draulic cutting gear, reciprocator saw and crew power.”

The scene of the crash last night (Image: Supplied)