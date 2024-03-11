THERE’S been a crash on a major road in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.51pm last night (March 10) after reports of a crash on the A59 at Upper Poppleton in York.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
“Crews assisted ambulance staff with the extrication of one casualty with a complete roof removal of the vehicle.
“Crews used E-Draulic cutting gear, reciprocator saw and crew power.”
