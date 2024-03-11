The county’s police say the crash happened in Stainsacre Lane, where the road meets the new roundabout leading to the Abbey View housing development, just before 5am on Wednesday (March 6).

A police spokesman said: “The rider of the blue Suzuki motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s from Pickering, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He remains in a critical condition.

“If you can assist the investigation in any way, including providing witness accounts, dashcam footage or possibly seeing the motorcyclist prior to the collision, please email jeremy.dean@northyorkshire.police.uk. Or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Jeremy Dean.”

Please quote reference number 12240040577 when providing details.